Some adults have lived in the same apartment for six years and still haven’t hung a single thing on the walls.

A strict lease or a tight budget could explain that. But psychologist Vincent Barbieri thinks some people have a harder time decorating because they grew up in homes where expressing their own preferences wasn’t always safe.

Videos by VICE

For people who experienced childhood neglect or abuse, even choosing a paint color can bring up uncomfortable feelings. If you grew up learning to keep your opinions to yourself, having the freedom to decorate an entire apartment according to your own tastes might feel more intimidating than exciting.

“It’s too vulnerable to know what you want because when you were a child, knowing what you wanted might have been dangerous,” Barbieri told the New York Post.

And people have been talking about experiencing this firsthand. In a Reddit discussion, someone described finally getting their own apartment after growing up in a difficult home. They’d been excited to decorate, but once they started putting things up, they kept wanting to take everything down again.

Struggling to Decorate Your Home Could Be a Sign of Childhood Trauma, Says a Psychologist

Design psychologist Dr. Sarah Seung has encountered something similar in her work. In an interview with Rethinking the Future, she recalled a client who struggled with decorating anxiety. By looking back at his experiences with previous homes, he began to understand where those feelings came from and what he actually wanted in his space.

Our homes can also reveal certain things about our personalities. In a 2002 study, psychologist Sam Gosling and his colleagues asked strangers to examine 94 offices and 83 bedrooms. Without meeting the occupants, they were surprisingly accurate at judging traits like openness to new experiences and conscientiousness.

Barbieri says some of his patients also prefer minimalist spaces because having fewer things around helps them feel calmer. Others worry about what they’ll discover about themselves once their homes start reflecting their personalities.

For people who struggle with decorating, his advice is to start small. What colors do you like? Would you rather have something modern or a little weird? You don’t have to furnish an entire apartment in one weekend. Even picking out a rug can be a way to figure out what you want without worrying about anyone else’s opinion.

And if you’ve been staring at the same empty walls for six years, it might be time to buy something you like. You can always take it down.