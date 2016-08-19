Why You Probably Shouldn’t Drink Beer After Hitting the Gym

Half the joy of struggling through a 6 AM Pilates class or going hard at the gym during lunch hour is the justification it seems to provide for a little indulgence later on in the day. Afternoon Kit Kat? Well, you did hold that plank position for a really long time. Extra onion rings at dinner? Yeah, you bossed those free weights!

Pub?

Maybe not. According to a new study from researchers at the University of North Texas, downing pints after finishing a workout could undo all your good work.

Published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the small study saw ten men and nine women complete six sets of squat exercises with weights. After finishing the workout, the participants were given water. They then repeated the exercises, but this time after completing the workout, drank enough water-diluted vodka to get them drunk, i.e. with a blood-alcohol level above the legal driving limit.

The researchers took tissue samples from participants’ muscles three hours and then five hours after each workout session. They had also taken muscle samples before both of the workouts.

Comparing the results of the three muscle biopsies, the researchers found that alcohol reduced the activation of mTORC1, the chemical pathway that stimulates muscle growth. The results from participants after they had drunk vodka showed a sharp reduction in muscle growth.

This was shown to be worse for men than women, something study co-author Jakob Vingren said could be down to alcohol blocking testosterone receptors.

He told lifestyle site Men’s Journal: “When the men drank only water, the activation of this pathway increased, which is what you’d hope to see after exercise. But after consuming alcohol, there was no increase in activation. So basically, alcohol prevented it from rising above rest.”

This may come as bad news to entrepreneurial drinks manufacturers trying to corner the gym-bros-who-also-like-a-pint-with-the-lads market by creating protein-fortified “fitness” beers—not least Blake Konrardy, who reportedly turned down Harvard Law School to develop his Brewtein “bulking beer.”

Of course, as with most diet and exercise advice, the study’s authors emphasised the importance of moderation. A beer or two after leg day probably won’t do you too much harm.

Vingren added: “We only really see these effects after large doses of alcohol. So if you’re planning on going out on the town and drinking a lot, I wouldn’t recommend heavy-duty lifting beforehand, or vice versa. But having one or two beers or glasses of wine after strength training is probably OK.”

You heard the guy. Now, who’s round was it?