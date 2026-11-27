Hookup culture has some strange rules. You can sleep with someone you’ve known for 45 minutes, but making out with them feels a little too intimate.

Sociologist Lisa Wade explored that attitude in her 2017 book American Hookup, examining how college students try to keep sex casual without getting emotionally involved. Long-term couples stop kissing for a very different reason, according to a recent Psychology Today article. Between work and getting the kids to bed, sex can become something you squeeze in before falling asleep.

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But kissing might be one of the best things both groups are leaving out.

Researchers led by Brigham Young University’s Dean Busby found that kissing during sex was associated with greater sexual satisfaction and happier relationships among people in long-term partnerships. For women, it was also linked to more frequent orgasms.

And considering the orgasm gap, that’s a pretty significant finding. A national U.S. study found that 95% of straight men said they usually or always orgasm during sex. For straight women, that number dropped to 65%. Women were also more likely to orgasm when their sexual encounters involved deep kissing alongside other activities.

What Happens to Your Relationship When You Stop Kissing During Sex?

Women seem to care more about kissing in general, too. In a 2013 Oxford study involving more than 900 adults, women rated kissing as more important than men did, especially in established relationships. How often couples kissed was associated with relationship satisfaction. How often they had sex wasn’t.

So when was the last time you really kissed your partner, instead of giving them a quick peck before rolling over and going to sleep?

Researchers actually tested what happens when couples start kissing more. In a 2009 experiment, married and cohabiting couples were asked to make a point of kissing more often for six weeks. Compared with the control group, they reported less stress and greater relationship satisfaction. Their cholesterol levels dropped, too. All from spending a little more time making out.

And if you’re wondering how much kissing we’re talking about, the Gottman Institute recommends making a kiss last at least six seconds. We’re talking about actually stopping to kiss your partner, not giving them a quick peck while you’re already halfway out the door.

Kissing isn’t going to guarantee an orgasm, and no one needs to turn every hookup into a romantic evening. But if you’re having sex with someone regularly and can’t remember the last time you really kissed them, why not start there?

Hell, you might even enjoy it.