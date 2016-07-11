Why You Should Put Tea in Your Gin and Tonic

Judging by the amount of gin and tonic-related tat currently being flogged on Etsy, the gin craze didn’t end in 18th century London. Ruined mothers are still going strong, sharing their hilarious “Gin o’clock” memes and reminding everyone that “It’s always time for a G&T somewhere in the world!!” Where’s William Hogarth when you need him?

But fear not, gin drinkers. You can still enjoy the undeniable refreshment of a good gin and tonic without the side dose of Keep Calm and Carry On. Enter the English Breakfast tea cocktail: the tastier, classier, extra-points-for-the-pun version of the classic G&T.

Videos by VICE

This recipe comes from London-based tea specialists Hope & Glory, who combine full-bodied black English Breakfast tea with caster sugar, dry gin, and fresh lemon juice.

We can’t guarantee you’ll ditch tonic forever, but next time those “gin enthusiasts” guzzle the last of the Schweppes, at least you’ll have a backup plan.