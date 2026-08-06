Why You Should Schedule Sex in a Long-Term Relationship, According to a Sex Therapist

The idea that great sex in a long-term relationship should just happen—spontaneously, naturally, without any planning—is one of the more persistent lies romantic comedies ever sold us.

The “appointment rule” has been a sex therapy staple for years—the practice of literally putting intimacy on the calendar, treating it like something that deserves a protected slot just like every “important” thing on there. Most couples hate the idea on principle. The Knot’s 2024 Relationship and Intimacy Study found that only 2% actually do it, while 24% report being unhappy with their sex lives. Those two numbers sitting next to each other say a lot.

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Here’s what sex therapists actually say about why it works.

It signals that your relationship is a priority

In long-term relationships, intimacy is usually the first thing to get bumped when life gets crazy. Scheduling changes that equation. Setting aside dedicated time is a concrete signal to a partner that the relationship matters enough to protect—not just in theory, but on the calendar where everything else that matters already lives.

It takes performance pressure off the table

The on-demand model of sex puts enormous pressure on both partners—one feels like they’re always initiating, the other like they’re always being asked. Scheduling completely removes that dynamic. When both people have agreed to a time in advance, nobody’s being propositioned mid-episode of whatever they’re watching. The decision’s already been made.

It accounts for how desire actually works

Sex researcher and educator Emily Nagoski, author of Come As You Are, distinguishes between spontaneous desire—which arrives unprompted—and responsive desire, which only emerges in response to context and stimulation. Research suggests around 70 to 85% of women experience primarily responsive desire, as do a significant percentage of men. For those people, waiting for desire to show up on its own is a losing strategy. Scheduling creates the conditions for desire to develop, rather than demanding it arrive fully ready to go.

It builds anticipation

Anticipation is an underrated aphrodisiac. Knowing intimacy is coming gives both partners time to mentally shift gears, which is something spontaneous sex categorically can’t offer. The lead-up—a text during the day, something to look forward to—makes things exciting before anyone’s even in the same room.

It works for mismatched libidos

Desire discrepancy is the single most common issue couples bring into sex therapy. Scheduling creates a framework both partners have agreed to in advance, which reduces the rejection cycle that’s produced by mismatched libidos. Research from the University of British Columbia found that couples who planned intimacy reported higher sexual satisfaction than those waiting for spontaneous desire to align—which, in mismatched couples, usually means one person waiting indefinitely.

It doesn’t have to mean sex

This is the part most people miss. Scheduling intimacy and scheduling sex aren’t the same thing. A dedicated block of time for connection—physical, emotional, or both—totally takes the pressure off the outcome. If it leads somewhere, great. If it doesn’t, both people still spent intentional time together, which is also great. Sex therapists have long used structured intimacy as the foundation of sensate focus therapy, one of the most clinically validated approaches to rebuilding sexual connection in couples.

The appointment rule isn’t about making sex feel like a meeting. It’s about giving it the same intentionality as everything else that matters.