Did you know the original meaning for the word “nice” was, well, not so nice after all?

That’s right: Oxford English Dictionary traces the origin of the word to c1300–1617, when it originally translated to “foolish, silly, simple; ignorant.” The etymology of “nice” stems from the Latin nescius, which translates to “not-knowing” (from ne– “not” + stem of scire “to know”).

Videos by VICE

Ironically enough, there have been many instances where I think back and say, “Huh. If I had known any better, I probably wouldn’t have been so nice to begin with.”

Of course, over centuries, the word has evolved to its more modern interpretation of “pleasant” and “polite.” But is there still some truth in its original definition?

What’s So Nice About Being Nice?

According to Dictionary.com, “Nice, it turns out, began as a negative term derived from the Latin nescius, meaning ‘unaware, ignorant.’ This sense of ‘ignorant’ was carried over into English when the word was first borrowed (via French) in the early 1300s. And for almost a century, nice was used to characterize a ‘stupid, ignorant, or foolish’ person.”

Oftentimes, being “nice” today does feel a bit foolish. How many times have you brushed off someone’s offensive or hurtful behavior in the name of being “nice”? I think many of us, especially women, can recall quite a few instances.

There’s a reason so many people give the hilarious yet helpful advice of, “be a b**** or get an autoimmune disease.” Niceness often asks us to over-accommodate others and behave in ways that do not disrupt social harmony. Many “nice” individuals actually have weak boundaries and swallow their own discomfort to avoid causing a scene. If you knew just how self-destructive and damaging that behavior can be, you’d realize that niceness really can be foolishness disguised as politeness.

Nice vs. Kind

Niceness will only get you so far in life, especially if it’s given to the wrong people and not to yourself.

Kindness, on the other hand, is far more valuable. While being nice translates to social politeness and more people-pleasing tactics, kindness describes genuine care, empathy, and regard for other individuals. “Nice” people rarely stand up for themselves or for what’s right; kind people do that.

Growing up, I was always described as the “nice girl.” In fact, I actually earned that senior superlative in high school. But to be completely honest, my “niceness” wasn’t as selfless as it might sound. I was operating from a place of anxiety, conflict avoidance, and people-pleasing, prioritizing social harmony over genuine care and fairness. I dealt with disrespect I didn’t deserve, rarely questioned what was asked of me or told to me, and craved acceptance and validation above all else. Now, you can chalk that up to being a young adult with a weak sense of self, which most of us can relate to. But being labeled as “nice” is no longer a compliment to me.

Today, Merriam-Webster defines “nice” as polite and—sure—kind. But also agreeable, pleasant, appropriate, and socially acceptable. These additional definitions point to more social conditioning and conformity rather than authentic character.

Younger me was nowhere near perfect. Polite and agreeable, sure. But I was, in fact, also incredibly naive and foolish, fitting the original definition of the word. Today, I’d consider myself far kinder, emotionally intelligent, and socially aware, yet much less nice.