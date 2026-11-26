Every couple that’s been together a while knows the hug that’s secretly an attempt to initiate sex.

Sometimes, though, you really just want a hug. Your partner puts their arms around you, and instead of relaxing into it, you feel your shoulders tense up because you know where this is probably going. Sex therapist Vanessa Marin calls this the bristle reaction.

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“It’s when you bristle at your partner’s touch,” she explains. You love this person, so why are you getting irritated every time they try to get close to you?

When touching starts to feel like another way of asking for sex, your reaction to it can change. Maybe you’ve had one too many back rubs turn into an attempt to get laid. After a while, you start expecting the same thing every time your partner gets close, even when they’re just trying to be affectionate.

Why You Might Recoil at Your Partner’s Touch, Even When You’re Still in Love

Someone on Reddit described what that feels like. Their partner assumed every hug or kiss was an invitation to have sex, so they began avoiding those moments altogether. They were tired of having to choose between rejecting him and going along with sex they didn’t want.

Sexual expectations aren’t the only reason touch can become uncomfortable. Marriage and family therapist Tasha Seiter told Men’s Journal that people sometimes react this way when they’re already overwhelmed. After a whole day of dealing with kids, having another person hanging on you might be the last thing you want. Your partner grabbing your ass in the middle of a work call probably isn’t going to help, either.

An argument you’ve never resolved can also change how you feel about being touched.

Marin actually recommends adding more physical affection to your relationship, with one important condition. For a while, it shouldn’t lead to sex at all.

“The best place to start is by incorporating MORE touch into your relationship!” she writes. Marin and her husband spend five minutes cuddling in bed every night, and they have a rule against having sex immediately afterward. That gives them time to enjoy being close without wondering if one person expects something else.

A 2022 study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin also examined how affectionate touch relates to feeling cared for in a relationship. Researchers found that people who saw their partners as caring and responsive were more likely to initiate affection. And when couples showed physical affection, they reported feeling more cared for by their partners the next day.

“The problem is when touching turns into ‘I want something from you,’” Seiter told Men’s Journal. “We want to turn that into, ‘I care about you.’”

Marin also cautions against forcing yourself to tolerate touch you don’t want, since that can make the reaction worse. If you’ve started pulling away whenever your partner gets close, talk about what’s happening before it becomes something you both avoid. You might need more affection without the expectation of sex, or there could be certain ways of being touched that you’re just not comfortable with.

The person initiating affection needs to pay attention, too. If your partner keeps pulling away, there’s probably a reason.

And sometimes, a hug really should just be a hug.