If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, you’ve likely heard of her song “‘tis the damn season,” which appears to be about the ever-so-common holiday hometown hookup.

As the lyrics go…

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“So we could call it even

You could call me ‘babe’ for the weekend

‘Tis the damn season,

write this down

I’m stayin’ at my parents’ house

And the road not taken looks real good now

And it always leads to you and my hometown”

I think many singles can relate to this song and the general idea of a hometown hookup, especially during the holiday season when everyone’s feeling a bit more nostalgic and, in many cases, downright lonely.

But are hometown hookups really as innocent and unproblematic as they might sound? According to a therapist, this tempting form of romantic reconnection comes with several downsides.

What Exactly Qualifies as a ‘Hometown Hookup’?

According to Ciara Bogdanovic, LMFT, Psychotherapist and Owner/Founder at Sagebrush Psychotherapy, “A hometown hookup is a sexual reconnection, usually with a former partner or crush, that occurs when you return home for the holidays.”

Typically, the person you hook up with is also from your hometown. Maybe they went to your high school or grew up around the block from you. For whatever reason, you’re connected to one another through your hometown ties. And because of this, a holiday hookup might be a convenient option for both of you, particularly if you’re both out drinking at the local bar or just so happen to text each other for your annual friendly “check-in.”

“Returning home and visiting family can bring up feelings of nostalgia and remind you of a former version of yourself,” says Bogdanovic. “In this state, old feelings can resurface and draw you toward people you once had feelings for.”

The Emotional Risks of a Hometown Hookup

While hometown hookups might seem harmless, they can lead to hurt feelings or mixed signals.

“The downside is that in a state of nostalgia, you might do something that your current self would not normally do,” Bogdanovic explains. “This can lead to feelings of regret and complicate your current circumstances.”

This is especially true if your hometown hookup is an old lover you still haven’t fully grieved—or perhaps a good friend that you now have crossed platonic boundaries with. In which case, your previous dynamic might be ruined for good.

Resisting the Urge of the Hometown Hookup

If you’re home for the holidays this year, try your best to be present with family and friends—not on the prowl for a regrettable hookup.

If you’re fighting the urge to hit up your old hometown situationship, Bogdanovic recommends asking yourself: “Is this someone you would normally be romantically involved with? How will you feel once you leave? How will you handle the transition of leaving after the holidays, and where does the relationship go from there? Is there a mutual understanding that this is just temporary?”

“Ask yourself [whether] this is an attraction of today or a remnant of the past,” she adds. “Recognize that you can reconnect and bond over shared memories without having sex.”

Holidays in your hometown are likely already complicated enough. Don’t make them even more so by adding an ill-advised hookup in the mix.