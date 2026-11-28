Is it true that members of our parents’ generation had more fun? Well, for some young Brits it is. The BBC reported that British teens and young adults are having less sex than in the past.

For the very first time, the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (NATSAL) decided to ask about steamy online behaviors when prying into the sex lives of the general public.

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What they found in their data, collected from 2022-2024, was nothing short of startling. To begin with, 47.1% of girls and 43.5% of boys between 16 and 24 admitted to sending or receiving sexual images on their phones within a year of their questioning. The national average is significantly lower, 22.2% for women and 26% for men.

Even more bad news for priests, rabbis, and imams: About half of young ladies and 86% of young gentlemen confessed to viewing pornography during the past year.

There are more young virgins than ever…

Meanwhile, these youngsters give bullies a reason to mock: 28% of men and a whopping 38% of women in that 16-24 age group are virgins, whereas just a fifth were in 2010. (Honestly, this is all a bit creepy as, in my humble opinion, 16-year-olds are children and simply should not be engaging in sexual activity.)

Surprisingly, those a bit older don’t really have what wayward souls might call bragging rights at the moment either. Brits under 45 are only getting hot and heavy twice a month. The national average for women is even more dismal… once a month. In 1990, Brits were doing it weekly.

Granted, we have been seeing plenty of shocking (and, I’d say, off-putting) headlines like the following from the NY Post, whose journalists have just been doing their job: “I’m 44 and have more sex than my 20-year-old daughter — prudish Gen Z needs to get laid.”

The Sex Recession Is Getting Worse, and There Are Some Surprising Reasons Why

Contrary to what one might think, porn and masturbation were not linked to non-virgin status — the opposite holds true.

The BBC says that screen time is not the only culprit here: Factors like consuming less alcohol, living with one’s parents, a rise in mental health conditions, and changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic have all likely played a role in current numbers.

In any case, the wonderful thing about fewer rolls in the hay is that it means fewer mistakes! Every casual hookup is a potential regret, one might say. While current economic and social conditions aren’t doing young people looking for life partners any favors, a recent study suggests that married Catholics have more fun than other couples, as Fox News shared last month.

Thus, if you’re looking to end your porn addiction while finding more than a one-night fling, Catholicism might just be the way to go.