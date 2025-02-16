Why Your Boyfriend Should Have Female Friends

It’s no surprise that strong friendships of any sort can help you romantically, too. For example, if you have a solid and supportive group of friends, you might feel more confident, grounded, and fulfilled in your life, and less likely to overly rely on your romantic partner to meet every single one of your needs.

However, female friendships in particular offer unique opportunities for heterosexual men specifically to thrive in their romantic relationships.

I hear it all the time from my girl friends: if a guy has female friends—who he’s not trying to sleep with, of course—he usually has a deeper understanding of how to treat a woman. Personally, the men I’ve dated who had close platonic relationships with other women have been more emotionally available, empathetic, and considerate.

According to Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, an LMFT and relationship expert at dating app Hily, there’s a reason for that.

Female Friends Can Help Men Become Better Romantic Partners

Cohen noted that female friendships can help teach men a variety of important skills, like active listening, emotional bonding, acknowledging and celebrating each other’s wins, and maintaining a connection through consistent action.

Not only can men learn these valuable lessons, but by diversifying their pool of friends with both men and women, they’ll be broadening their community, which can ensure a more balanced life with healthier relationships.

“Romantic relationships understandably take a lot of our time and attention. But make sure not to limit your circle to just one person—that wouldn’t be healthy for either of you,” Cohen said. “Remember that her friends still want her company, as your friends want yours.”

Additionally, male-female friendships can help both sides see eye to eye.

“It’s crucial to remember that the differences within any gender group are far more significant than the differences between genders,” Cohen said. “Our goal isn’t to pit men against women but to learn from each other’s strengths. By understanding the positive aspects of female friendships, men can gain valuable insights to enrich their relationships, romantic or otherwise.”