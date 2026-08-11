Why Your Brain Overreacts to Everyday Stress, According to Psychology

You know the feeling. A notification, an offhand comment from your boss, an awkward conversation you can’t stop replaying—and your stress response is completely out of proportion to what actually happened. There’s a reason for that, and it goes back about 300,000 years.

That response comes from a brain built for a world that no longer exists. Researchers at James Cook University published a 2026 review in Behavioral Sciences calling it evolutionary mismatch—what happens when ancient mental systems get dropped into environments they were never designed for.

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Humans evolved in small communities where threats were immediate and physical. That same brain now has to process social media feeds, 24-hour news cycles, and an ungodly amount of unread emails.

Psychologist Chris Gilbert, M.D., Ph.D., and neuroscientist Eric Haseltine, Ph.D., developed the five-step-no-tiger method (outlined in their book There’s No Tiger Around That Corner) around a simple premise: most of the time, there is no tiger. The threat your brain thinks is existential is, by modern standards, an annoyance. The approach, detailed in Psychology Today, draws from evolutionary psychology and CBT to help the modern brain stop treating everyday stressors like predator attacks.

Step 1: Follow the Anxiety Back

The fear response your brain is running didn’t originate with the thing that set it off today. Negativity bias—the brain’s evolved tendency to fixate on threats over everything else — has a way of making a minor stressor feel fatal. Step one is getting under the current anxiety to find what’s actually driving it, and asking whether that source justifies the response.

Step 2: Talk to Both Brains

Rational self-talk by itself doesn’t reach the part of your brain generating the anxiety, because that part predates language. The primitive brain responds to images and physical sensation, while the rational mind works with logic and evidence — that’s why telling yourself to just “calm down” doesn’t work. Gilbert and Haseltine suggest pairing the two: downgrade the mental image from predator to pest (a skunk, not a tiger), then back it up with data—test results, actual probabilities, real-world evidence—so both sides of the brain have something to work with.

Step 3: Expect a Non-Linear Recovery

Setbacks are part of life, and the method asks you to accept that before they happen. Not as a warning, but as a given. A bad day you saw coming is a different animal than one that blindsides you—the first is something to move through, the second usually feels like proof that nothing’s working.

Step 4: Count What’s Improved

The same mechanism that amplifies threats also lets progress slip by completely unnoticed—which means the brain can be improving while still feeling like it isn’t. Deliberately taking note of what’s easier, even in small increments, is how you change that.

Step 5: Mine the Setbacks

Every relapse carries information—the trigger, what made it worse, what didn’t help. The method asks you to examine setbacks rather than just survive them. Done over time, that examination makes the next one easier to move through.

Your ancestors needed a brain that treated uncertainty as a death threat. You inherited that brain. The five steps exist because that’s not going away, but it can be managed.