Why Your Morning Coffee Puts You in a Better Mood, According to Science

I don’t know about you, but my solution to most bad days is picking up a cup of coffee at a local cafe or brewing my own at home. Whether it’s a flavored iced latte or a hot coffee with creamer, the caffeinated beverage will always put a smile on my face—or, at the very least, act as a hug in a mug when I’m down in the dumps.

Many people share this similar experience, reaching for a caffeinated pick-me-up before work or after a long day. Coffee seems to be a natural mood-booster for many people. I, for one, always feel better with a coffee in hand—and it’s not just because I fit the over-caffeinated writer trope. Coffee really does boost both our energy and our mood.

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Have you ever wondered why? Like most things, science has an answer: Recent research in Nature Scientific Reports found that caffeine drinkers report a better mood within the first 2.5 hours of the day after a cup of coffee or tea. I mean, hey, it beats the hot glass of lemon water that many people swear by.

Does Coffee Actually Boost Your Mood?

While we already know caffeine tends to increase our energy and focus, many don’t realize it can also improve our mood.

“Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in key brain regions—an effect that studies have linked to improved mood and greater alertness,” Professor Anu Realo of the University of Warwick’s Department of Psychology and one of the study’s researchers said in a press release.

According to the researchers, however, these positive effects might actually reflect reduced withdrawal symptoms. For example, an avid coffee drinker might feel irritable or lethargic when going long periods without caffeine. Once they taste that first sip of coffee, however, they’re back to feeling energetic and positive.

“Even people with moderate caffeine consumption can experience mild withdrawal symptoms that disappear with the first cup of coffee or tea in the morning,” Professor Realo stated in the press release.

But hey, if coffee is my worst vice, I’m totally okay with that. You can pry my iced latte from my cold, dead hands.

The Case of the Anxious Coffee Drinker

Many people assume that individuals with anxiety should steer clear of coffee and other caffeinated beverages, but according to the research, this isn’t always the case. Mood improved steadily across the board.

“We were somewhat surprised to find no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine consumption or differing degrees of depressive symptoms, anxiety, or sleep problems,” Justin Hachenberger from Bielefeld University and first author of the study said in the press release. “The links between caffeine intake and positive or negative emotions were fairly consistent across all groups.”

Now, I could’ve told you this myself, as someone who drinks upwards of four cups of coffee per day and is also arguably one of the most anxious people on this planet. But without fail, coffee always puts me in a better mood.

Now, when my boyfriend tells me to “mix in some water,” I have science to back up my case.