Why Your Penis Might Look Smaller Than It Used To, According to a Urologist

Nobody wants to hear that their penis is shrinking, but if you’ve been gaining weight, skipping the gym, and drinking more than you should, a doctor has some news for you.

Just 55% of people with penises report being satisfied with their size, according to a study in the British Journal of Urology International. So nearly half of men are already dissatisfied before factoring in the part where their own habits might be making things worse. Penile atrophy, the medical term for penis shrinkage, gets blamed on aging and cardiovascular health, but it has a lifestyle component too.

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If the beer belly has gotten a little out of hand, that might explain more than just how your jeans fit. Fat tissue around the lower abdomen buries the base of the penis, reducing visible length without anything actually changing underneath. “The number one reason why people think that their penis is shrinking when it’s actually not is because they’ve gained some weight,” urologist and pelvic surgeon Dr. Malik explained on YouTube. Exercise and a calorie deficit can undo it.

Weight aside, a couple of other things can also affect size.

A Doctor Explains Why Your Penis Might Look Smaller Than It Used To

Prostate surgery—specifically transurethral resection of the prostate, or TURP—can cause temporary shortening of about 1cm on average, though length typically improves as erectile function returns post-surgery.

Peyronie’s disease, a condition that causes painful curvature during erections, can reduce both length and thickness over time. “You will notice it, because you’ll see a noticeable lump on your penis, or see that it is bending or curving in a different way,” Dr. Malik said. It can also cause erectile dysfunction and make sex painful for both people involved. FDA-approved treatments exist, including a collagenase injection series that breaks down scar tissue over six months.

For general prevention, NYC-based chiropractor Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky recommends pelvic floor exercises alongside standard cardiovascular and strength training. Cutting back on alcohol is also on his list. “Besides the cardiovascular and strength training exercise, it’s important to incorporate a pelvic floor exercise into your daily routine,” he said.

The advice is the same stuff you’ve been ignoring for years. But maybe this is enough motivation to actually do something about it.