The internet loves telling people to “know what they like” in bed, as if you figure that out once and it lasts forever. Ask anyone in a long-term relationship how that’s going.

Researchers at Queen’s University in Ontario wanted to know how much our sexual turn-ons actually change. For a study published in Psychology & Sexuality, they surveyed 343 adults, mostly in the U.S. and Canada, about their sexual preferences and how those preferences had evolved with age, experience, and relationships.

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Participants rated five statements on a scale from 0 to 10, and most of the average scores fell somewhere in the middle. People reported the greatest changes following life experiences, while the length of a relationship had the smallest influence. Younger adults and bisexual or pansexual participants were also somewhat more likely to report that their turn-ons had changed.

So your sexual interests at 40 might look different from what excited you at 25. And that doesn’t mean anything’s wrong with you.

A New Study Reveals Why Your Sexual Turn-Ons Might Change as You Age

The researchers also looked at anxiety, depression, sexual distress, and sexual dysfunction. They found no meaningful connection between any of those measures and how much people’s turn-ons had changed.

“Instead, the results suggest that changes in turn-ons themselves may be relatively neutral from a well-being perspective,” lead author Melody Garas and senior author Caroline Pukall told PsyPost.

Sexual fantasies seem to evolve with age, too. Kinsey Institute research fellow Justin Lehmiller surveyed 4,175 Americans for his book Tell Me What You Want and found that people in their 20s reported the kinkiest fantasies. Meanwhile, fantasies involving non-monogamy became more common through people’s 30s, peaked around 40, and remained common into their 50s.

Lehmiller wrote in Psychology Today that these changes might relate to how our personalities evolve as we get older. Evidently, turning 40 doesn’t mean your imagination is ready to call it quits.

There are some limitations to the Queen’s University research. Participants had to remember what used to turn them on, and if you’ve ever confidently misremembered an old relationship, you know how unreliable that can be. The researchers also left “turn-on” undefined, and more than two-thirds of the people who started the survey didn’t finish.

Still, the findings suggest that sexual preferences aren’t necessarily set for life. So if something that once drove you wild now does absolutely nothing, it might be time to talk with your partner about what you’re into these days.