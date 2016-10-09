Here’s Why You’re Addicted to Clickbait Articles About Changing Your Life

If there’s a image like this, I’ll click on it. Image via Flickr.

I have more Facebook friends than I’m proud of. Many of them I likely wouldn’t speak to on the street—several I might need to re-introduce myself to—but boy, do I read the articles they share.

These aren’t just any kind of articles. These are the “self-help” ones, those that thrust you deep into a spiral of self-evaluation. Even if I have very little in common with the person who shared How To Ruin Your Life (Without Even Noticing You Are), if it has a photo of some girl looking out at the water and the caption “too real,” I’m going to read it.

I’ll read it if it has significant “likes,” I’ll read it if doesn’t. I’ll even read it if I don’t recognize the name of the person posting it­—because what if I’m one click away from happiness? What if Matilda, online contributor and horse enthusiast from Wisconsin, knows something I don’t? What if all of Matilda’s rhetorical questions make me realize what I’ve been missing?

Articles like these, which continuously analyze and evaluate our own existence to explain things like why you’re anxious, why you were ghosted, or why you’re afraid of your own heart, are the reason sites like Thought Catalog, funneled through social media, have achieved such rapid popularity.

The exploration of how-to articles and first-times exist because, as the site’s founder Chris Lavergne explained to Time, “even the most jaded, cynical people feel things intensely.” So what’s driving millennials, in all their youth, to be so indulgent in sentimentality?

Psychologist Munira Haidermota attributes our continuous need for self-improvement to our hyper-awareness of our own self-image.

“This appears, to a degree, to be a new phenomena. Millennials were raised in an atmosphere of co-decision making and equal relationships, so evaluations from others is really important to use as a yardstick to evaluate sense of self.” Haidermota also explains that there is a “collective confidence” in our generation that makes millennials feel particularly special.

“They’re digital natives, making them a social generation. They are also a value-based generation and have been praised and sheltered and as such they do not like to consume anything in silence. They will review and compare.”