Stealing your partner’s hoodie while they’re out of town is normal. So is holding it up to your face for a solid minute before putting it on.

There’s actually a reason your partner’s smell can be so comforting. Researchers at the University of British Columbia recruited 96 couples for a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. The men wore the same T-shirt for 24 hours without deodorant or scented products, and the women were given either their partner’s shirt, a stranger’s, or a clean one before sitting through a mock job interview and a math test.

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Women who smelled their partner’s shirt reported feeling less stressed before and after the tests. Those who correctly recognized their partner’s scent also had lower cortisol levels. A stranger’s shirt had the opposite effect, with cortisol remaining higher throughout the experiment.

“From a young age, humans fear strangers, especially strange males,” lead author Marlise Hofer explained. Fair enough.

But what about the people who find their partner’s natural smell genuinely sexy?

Why You Love Smelling Your Partner’s Dirty Clothes, According to Psychology

Pheromones are mentioned constantly in conversations about attraction, although scientists haven’t established that humans produce sex pheromones that reliably trigger desire. “Researchers haven’t definitively identified a human sex pheromone that reliably produces sexual attraction in the way we sometimes see in other species,” sex therapist Casey Tanner told Cosmopolitan.

Your partner’s body odor is another matter. Diet, hormones, and skin bacteria all contribute to someone’s personal scent, and smell is closely connected to memory and emotion. After enough time together, your brain begins to associate that familiar smell with being close to someone you love. No wonder their unwashed T-shirt can be oddly comforting when they’re away.

The attraction side gets even stranger. Psychologist Pamela Dalton told Cosmo that people can stop enjoying a partner’s natural scent when the relationship isn’t going well.

“There is evidence that when, for whatever reason, that relationship isn’t working, that body odor is no longer pleasant or preferred,” she said.

Before you start questioning your entire relationship because your partner smells different, remember that medications, illness, and hormonal changes can also affect someone’s scent. Tanner points out that even changes in your own sense of smell can affect how another person smells to you.

Scientists have also explored possible connections between body odor and immune-system genes, but the findings have been inconsistent. So far, there’s no reliable way to predict romantic compatibility based on how someone smells.

You don’t need pheromones or some mysterious biological compatibility test to explain why your partner’s hoodie makes you happy. Sometimes it’s just nice to have something that smells like them.