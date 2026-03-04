Watch Jeff Bridges Unbox a Retro Film Camera That’s Been Gone for More Than 25 Years

Last August, we reported on the revival of the WideLux, a bizarre 35mm film camera from the 20th century with a swiveling lens. For those who hadn’t heard of the WideLux before—namely, everybody who doesn’t count themselves as a film nerd, and probably half of those who do—the shock of learning such a thing once existed was matched only by the equally out-there news that none other than actor Jeff Bridges was part of an effort to return the camera to production.

the unveiling

Jeff Bridges, his wife Susan Bridges, SilvergrainClassics’ editor-in-chief Marwan El Mozayen, and SilvergrainClassics’ Charys Schuler have all teamed up to bring the Widelux back into production under the name WideLuxX.

Videos by VICE

Aside from growing an extra “X” somewhere along the way back from the dead, the camera won’t be a low-cost lookalike. The company said the camera would feature no plastic in its construction whatsoever, and it’d incorporate “sustainable manufacturing practices,” without going into detail on what that meant.

Details back in August 2025 were somewhat sparse, but WideLuxX recently posted a new video to its website showing Bridges spending three minutes opening a box of WideLuxXes and inspecting them.

It doesn’t provide much in the way of new, hard specifications, but the unveiling does give us a glimpse of the first two production cameras to roll off the production line: serial numbers 0001 and 0002.

There’s still no price or expected release date, but the video should quiet any suspicions that the WideLuxX is merely vaporware.