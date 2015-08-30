Wiener Dog Gets Loose in Baseball Stadium, Experiences True Happiness

You will never know happiness like a dog running free in open space. We owe our position in the order of species to our ability to reason and engage in critical thought—and other stuff, I guess—so it’s not a total loss, but these same strengths come with a hefty price tag. Whether it’s self awareness, student loan debt, inter-personal violence on a massive, worldwide scale; we could never sprint around a field, totally at peace with ourselves and the world we live in. We know too much, and have developed ultimately meaningless responsibilities to ever totally detach ourselves from everything and just be.

Dogs can.

Videos by VICE

The video is from some bullshit wiener dog race at a minor league baseball game, but just stuff that somewhere in the back of your mind and wait for the race to end, and let our little goofball friend here distract you from the cynical hot dog commercial you are actually watching. After the obnoxious emcee stops talking, there is no sound, just total tranquility. This dog just runs and runs and runs in complete silence as the hapless people on the field try to scoop him up.

Have you ever just run around, with absolutely no purpose, with your tongue hanging out of your mouth? Have you ever run around, with absolutely no purpose, with your tongue hanging out of your mouth and not been high on PCP? Probably not. Have you ever run around a bunch of much larger beings, in weirdly coordinated clothing, going from person to person and looking up briefly for some sign that maybe they, too, would like to run around like a maniac, before running away again? I highly doubt it.

This dog has. He’s probably done it a bunch of times and it’s always the same, each time: the fucking best. The actual, non-hyperbolic best. Look at this and tell me this dog is not experiencing life in a way you cannot even conceive.

You can’t tell me that and you know it.

Whenever someone says “Now I can die happy,” you know they don’t really mean it. They’re just using colorful language to illustrate the point that whatever just happened was extremely satisfying. But take a dog to an open field, or empty beach, and let it off the leash and you will see what it feels like to be able to die happy. And whenever that dog came back—they always do—if you asked him to explain the meaning of life, he would just bark a bunch, probably. But the subtitles would read “Get on my level.”