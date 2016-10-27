Wig Out Over Parcels and Their Disco-Infused Track “Gamesofluck”

Parcels are fusing funk, disco, synth-pop and electronica in ways that will make your waters move. They are also the best dressed band you have ever seen in your life. I mean, just witness the array of garments on display above. It’s like a veritable lookbook for ‘unapproachably cool friendship group in 70s teen drama’.

The fabulous five met in high school in Australia before packing up their keyboards and buying a one way ticket to Berlin, where they now make music together. One of those pieces of music is called “Gamesofluck”, premiering below, and the only way I can describe it is it makes you want to do that dance where you rotate 360 degrees in a line and then clap. I don’t know what it’s called but I’m pretty sure nobody has ever done it without wearing flares. Like, this may actually help bring “groovy” and “wigging out” back into modern parlance.

​Anyway, here it is:

“Gamesofluck” is released via Kitsuné Records on October 28.