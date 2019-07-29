Wilbur Ross Was Totally Alert During This Man-Fly Cage Match

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife attended some fancy avant-garde art event in the Hamptons this weekend, where Ross, as you can see, watched a man wrestle a giant fly in the dirt.

Ross is a collector, who, as of a few years ago, owned $150 million worth of fine art.

The commerce secretary has gained some notoriety for falling asleep mid-meeting, but he was decidedly not asleep during this man-fly wrestling match.

A close-up. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Other stuff that Ross might have witnessed at this event, according to Page Six: huge birds playing music on a roof, naked people covered in Saran wrap, a woman in a mask throwing a giant die, and a naked dude digging in sand.



He and his wife left after about an hour, Page Six reported.

Cover image: Hilary Geary Ross and Wilbur Ross at the 26th annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit on July 27, 2019 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)