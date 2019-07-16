Wilco’s New Song ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ Is the Perfect Comeback

Jeff Tweedy is a busy guy. In the past year, the Chicago songwriter and Wilco leader has joined the next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, released a hilarious and heartfelt memoir, and put out two solo albums (the excellent WARM and its counterpart WARMER). This isn’t even counting the two Wilco albums from the past four years, the fun and challenging Star Wars from 2015 and its knotty follow-up Schmilco. At this stage of his career, the 51-year-old thrives on having a lot on his plate, so it follows that Wilco has another new LP out this year. Ode To Joy, the band’s 11th, hits stores on October 4.

Considering its stunning lead single “Love Is Everywhere (Beware),” the upcoming album promises to be their most exciting collection of songs in more than decade. Though the track is anchored by Nels Cline’s swirling guitar leads, the real heroes of the song come from Glenn Kotche’s rustic percussion and Tweedy’s wrestling and open lyrics. Here, he sings, “Out in the country / Sadness wants me / Further away from the scene.” But the comforting salve of the “love is everywhere” chorus gives the track some necessary tension. According to a press statement, Tweedy explains, “I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.” Listen below and preorder the LP here.