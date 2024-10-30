Wild Boar Wreaks Havok in South Korean Train Station, Bites Man In Bathroom

A wild boar that came in from the nearby wilderness charged into Hopo Railway Station in Yangsan, South Korea, and caused a bit of havoc. It bit a guy several times while the dude was just trying to leave a bathroom before the boar was killed by a professional hunter.

The boar was nearly five feet long and weighed in at around 220 pounds. The hulking beast crossed an eight-lane road, somehow surviving that journey to make it to a train station, where it then proceeded to go hog wild, terrorizing everyone in sight, including one unfortunate man whose arm was bitten several times by the boar as he was trying to exit the train station’s third-floor restroom. Because, yes, this boar could travel up and down the train station’s many floors with relative ease. That really speaks to how easy to navigate South Korea’s train stations are. So easy even a wild boar can navigate them.

Videos by VICE

Witnesses quickly reported the boar’s aggressive behavior when it was first spotted near a restaurant in an area called Dong-myeon. Once in the station, the boar immediately started damaging property, including shattering a glass door at a customer service area. Police quickly responded to the scene.

By the time they arrived, the wild boar had somehow made it to the fifth-floor platform. The cops surrounded it and fired three shots at it—but that only seemed to piss it off and hinder it only slightly. The cops had to call in a professional hunter to safely kill the boar, but that didn’t happen until around an hour after its rampage began. Investigations have since been launched so local authorities can better understand how the boar managed to navigate its way through the city and into the train station, up and down its various levels.