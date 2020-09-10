Watch This Huge Wild Boar Casually Walking Around a Hong Kong Neighbourhood

Wild boar sightings are not new in Hong Kong. In fact, it happens quite often. But seeing a large pig walking around a busy city still catches people off guard. Imagine getting your mid-day cup of coffee and seeing this:

Hey, hogs enjoy instagrammable flat whites too pic.twitter.com/WMtGMQTrJJ — just (@hurtingbombz) September 9, 2020

That’s exactly what happened to those in Hong Kong’s Kennedy Town neighbourhood on Wednesday, Sept. 9, when a wild boar was spotted right outside a cafe at around 3 PM.

In the video, the boar is seen strolling on the sidewalk by Winstons Coffee before crossing the street. While the hog kept to himself, customers were pretty excited over the sight of the animal, quickly whipping out their phones to capture photos and videos.

“We felt pretty calm since the boar seemed very calm,” a representative from the cafe told VICE.

He said the boar stuck around for about 20 minutes and interacted a bit with a taxi driver. Police officers eventually came searching for the pig but could no longer find it.

Online, netizens joked about the pig’s preference for the finer things life.

“Hey, hogs enjoy instagrammable flat whites too,” @hurtingbombz said.

“To be fair, Winston’s in Kennedy Town do make fine coffee,” @22degn quipped.

Located on Hong Kong Island, Kennedy Town is home to many trendy bars and cafes.

Although the cafe baristas are unsure where the boar even came from, they said that this was far from the first time one was spotted in the area. Wild boars are often seen along hiking routes in Hong Kong and occasionally even find their way to subway stations. Last year, an injured wild boar was spotted running around the Kennedy Town MTR station, causing quite a ruckus and leaving behind a trail of bloody footprints. In another incident, a 70-year-old man was bitten after stoning a wild boar he encountered near a bus terminal on Ap Lei Chau.

According to Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), they received 929 reports of wild boar sightings and complaints in 2018, which was more than they ever recorded before.

In 2017, police were seen using riot shields and nets as they tried to capture a wild boar. In a similar case in 2016, police had to chase a boar around the city’s financial district for three hours, the second incident in that same week. In 2015, another boar crashed through the ceiling of a children’s clothing store. It knocked down a mannequin and was briefly trapped in a changing room before animal control officers arrived to subdue it.