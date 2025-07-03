Wild Killer Whales Keep Trying to Feed Humans—But Why?

Imagine you’re leaning over the side of a boat when a killer whale surfaces and drops a dead seal in front of you. Then it just floats there, watching. Scientists say this strange behavior is happening more often than you’d think.

A new study published in the Journal of Comparative Psychology found that wild orcas have offered food to humans at least 34 times in the last two decades. These encounters took place across four oceans and included gifts like jellyfish, fish, seaweed, and even dead birds. The crazy part is that the whales didn’t just leave the items behind. In most cases, they paused and watched for a human response before deciding what to do next.

Jared Towers, a marine biologist and lead author of the study, said he’s experienced this firsthand. “In both cases, I was left wondering if it had really happened as it was most unusual,” he said.

Wild Killer Whales Keep Trying to Feed Humans

The behavior wasn’t limited to young, playful whales. Both males and females, from calves to full-grown adults, participated. In about a third of the encounters, people were actually in the water. The rest happened near boats or along the shore. When humans ignored the offerings, which happened most of the time, the whales either took the food back or tried again.

Researchers believe this may be an example of something called generalized altruism. The whales appear to be offering food without any expectation of a reward. That’s rare, especially in wild predators. It could be a form of curiosity or a way of exploring human behavior.

Towers thinks there may be cultural differences among whale populations that explain why some do this and others don’t. Fish-hunting whales that use echolocation in deep water have never been seen making these kinds of offers. But whales that hunt near the surface and rely more on vision seem more likely to approach people.

The researchers emphasize that people shouldn’t try to encourage these interactions. Orcas are strong, intelligent animals that can easily hurt humans or themselves without meaning to. If one ever offers you something, Towers says, appreciate the moment but don’t take it.

It’s still unclear what the whales are hoping to gain, if anything. But one thing is certain. These aren’t random acts. They’re calculated, deliberate, and surprisingly generous. And for now, we might just be the ones being studied.