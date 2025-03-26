Wildfires Are Still Scorching the United States’ East Coast

More than eight million East Coasters are in danger amid terrifying wildfires. People in the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia are impacted, with cities including Atlanta, Asheville, Charlottesville, and Hagerstown experiencing the greatest threat.

The fires have spread amid warm temperatures, strong winds, and humidity levels up to 30 percent. Downed trees left over from Hurricane Helene’s destruction last September have also assisted in the fire’s rapid spread, NBC reported.

Amid the uncontained blazes, officials in the Carolinas have issued statewide burn bans. Red flag warnings and evacuation orders are also in effect in parts of each state.

“As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. “Given the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the state, the statewide burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone who violates this ban can and will go to jail.”

What to Know About the Wildfires

Per Weather.com, South Carolina’s Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires are actively spreading and thus zero percent contained. Meanwhile, the Covington Road Fire is 80 percent contained at present. The two larger fires have burned a combined 2,100 acres.

Meanwhile, a local NBC affiliate reported that three fires in North Carolina have burned nearly 10 square miles. Two of three blazes, the Deep Woods and Black Cove fires, are zero percent contained, while the third, the Fish Hook fire, is 72 percent contained.

“I am grateful that the @ncforestservice, the State Emergency Response Team, along with firefighters from across NC continue to work to contain the ongoing wildfires in Polk County – thank you for doing everything to keep folks safe,” North Carolina Governor Josh Stein tweeted. “To all residents, please continue to pay attention to emergency alerts and evacuation orders if you need to leave your homes.”