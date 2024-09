Wiley season is approaching. He dropped a cut from his forthcoming Godfather album called “Can’t Go Wrong” just a few hours before he hopped on stage for a massive headline show at KOKO​ last week. Now he’s released a video for the Darq E Freaker-produced track compiled of footage from the night, which looks even rowdier in real time, proving once and for all that Wiley literally can’t go wrong.

Watch below.