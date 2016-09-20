VICE
Wiley’s Headline Show at KOKO Was a Family Affair

With his Godfather album due basically any minute now, Wiley’s headline show at KOKO on Friday could easily have been a showcase for the grime don’s first release since the renaissance of the genre he helped birth in the first place. Instead, it ended up being a celebration of the scene as a whole. After support slots from Ice Kid and Scratchy, Wiley fired off a slew of non-album singles (apart from “Can’t Go Wrong”, which was received like a blessing despite the fact that he dropped it hours before the show​) and collaborations with his entire rolodex of MC’s including Chip, Jammer, a crowd-surfing JME, and Skepta, fresh from having won the Mercury prize​ the night before.

It was truly a family affair. But if you weren’t in attendance, don’t worry, you can experience the levels of gas vicariously through the images below.

Photography by Ashley Verse

