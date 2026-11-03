Will ‘Assassin’s Creed Hexe’ Release in 2027? Ubisoft Just Shared an Update.

In a recent blog post, Ubisoft revealed a roadmap of sorts for its upcoming content, from stressing the importance of continuing to communicate with its player base to announcing New Game+ content for one of its most popular games. The company also touched on the games it has in development, including Codename Hexe.

Technically, yes, it’s possible, although Ubisoft still hasn’t given players an actual release window. But it did seem to lean into online speculation from earlier this year, which hinted at a possible launch sometime in the latter half of 2027. The post, featuring a video from Head of Content Jean Guesdon, also let the community know that the studio enjoys seeing fan theories and excitement surrounding the game – so more speculation is encouraged as Assassin’s Creed fans wait for more concrete information.

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While there may not be light at the end of the tunnel just yet, it seems like the electricity is at least hooked up and waiting for a switch to be flipped. According to the post, “steady progress” is being made on the game, although the studio acknowledged there is still plenty of work to do. The next major update is coming next year, but the post didn’t specify when. So audiences could hear more in January or February 2027, with the game coming at the end of the year.

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Everything We Know About ‘Assassin’s Creed Hexe,’ Including Its Potential 2027 Release

Codename Hexe was initially announced in 2022. Since then, few official details have been released, but there have been enough crumbs to make players eager for the full meal. Guesdon previously shared that the game will feature a darker narrative and take place at a crucial moment in history, without actually divulging any further details. It could center on the Wurzburg Witch Trials. The trials took place in the Holy Roman Empire between 1625 and 1631, and saw hundreds of people persecuted – and executed – as witches. So it would certainly fit the darker narrative Guesdon mentioned.

In terms of characters, previous leaks have suggested that the main character will be named Anika, although – as with the setting and the release date – that has yet to be confirmed. It’s also been rumored that Ezio, a central character first introduced in Assassin’s Creed II, could return. Though Ezio’s story took place during the Italian Renaissance, which predates the potential witch trials storyline by over a century, the Animus machine and its ability to make memories feel real again could connect Ezio to any new game.

Though the details surrounding the game may not be satisfyingly concrete, there’s definitely enough to indicate that Codename Hexe is something to anticipate. Hopefully, the next update will include a release window, or maybe even a definitive date.