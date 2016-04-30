Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith Held a Ridiculous Drum Competition for Charity

For a lot of musicians out there, getting your music heard and doing the best you can becomes a competition. Clearly, no one would agree more than Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith, who both held a straight up drum off for charity. It was a follow up to the duo’s first meeting on an episode of Jimmy Fallon, where the two faced each other to prove they weren’t doppelgangers. Last night’s face off was sponsored by Will’s website Funny Or Die, and it was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as a charity event to raise money for both musicians charities, Cancer For College and Silverlake Conservatory of Music. It turned out to be a wild-ass event where both of them brought out a murderer’s row of guest drummers, including Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, Tommy Lee, and Steward Copeland from The Police. It was a fun, joyful celebration