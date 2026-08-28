Will GTA 6 Have First Person? Rockstar Reveals Launch Plans

GTA 6 will reportedly not feature a complete first-person mode when it launches. However, Rockstar Games has confirmed that players will still be able to use a first-person perspective while aiming certain weapons. The studio also revealed new details about the game’s frame rate on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 Will Not Have a Full First-Person Mode at Launch

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

During a recent interview with YouTuber Davy Jones, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson confirmed that GTA 6 will not have a full first-person mode at launch. According to Nelson, Rockstar Games decided to focus its development efforts on the game’s third-person animations.

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However, players will still be able to switch to a first-person perspective while aiming with certain weapons. This means that first person hasn’t been removed from GTA 6 entirely. It just won’t be a complete gameplay mode that allows players to explore Leonida from that perspective at launch.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

For comparison, GTA 5 features a full first-person mode that allows players to experience almost the entire game, including walking, driving and combat – from the protagonist’s viewpoint. However, the feature wasn’t available at the game’s original launch and instead debuted a year later with the PS4 and Xbox One versions in 2014.

GTA 6 Is Targeting 30 FPS on Consoles

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games also revealed new information about how GTA 6 performs on consoles. In the same interview, Nelson confirmed that 30 FPS is currently Rockstar’s target for the console version of GTA 6 at launch. This means that the footage shown during the Netflix Extended Look should be fairly representative of the performance players can expect, as it was captured on PS5.

However, Nelson could not confirm whether Rockstar plans to include a 60 FPS Performance Mode in the future. The co-studio head explained that he would need to consult the game’s technical team before providing a definitive answer. Finally, Nelson also didn’t have details about the game’s final resolution, ray tracing or other graphical features. For now, the only confirmed console performance target is 30 FPS.

will gta 6 be 60fps on ps5 Pro?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Although Rockstar Games has confirmed it will be 30 FPS mode, the developer also hasn’t officially ruled out a performance mode. This leaves open the possibility that GTA 6 could have improved frame-rate performance on PS5 Pro.

Sony’s upgraded console has additional GPU power and access to PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology, which could potentially help Rockstar improve the game’s resolution or performance.

However, it is important to stress that Rockstar has not announced any PS5 Pro enhancements for GTA 6. Based on Nelson’s comments, players should currently expect GTA 6 to run at 30 FPS on the base consoles. A PS5 Pro Performance Mode remains possible, but we will have to wait for Rockstar Games to reveal the game’s final technical specifications closer to launch.