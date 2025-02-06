Will Kendrick Lamar Play ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

There’s been a debate over whether or not Kendrick Lamar would perform his multi-Grammy-winning Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” during his Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend. The rapper’s newly reported set list potentially answers that question.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Kendrick has included “Not Like Us” as part of his show. That means that Drake will have to yet again relive large crowds singing along to a song that hates on him so so so so… so hard.

Now, while the song is part of the setlist, that doesn’t necessarily mean Kendrick will perform the entire thing. Or that it will be broadcast uncensored. Reportedly, lawyers are exploring options around how to let “Not Like Us” be aired on TV during the Halftime Show.

Fox, the network broadcasting the big game, could decide to nix any lyrics that have sparked Drake’s numerous lawsuits. As to avoid any potential legal action against them.

On the other hand, they could just let Kendrick perform it as is and assume the risk of legal action by Drake. We’ll just have to tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday to find out what they decide.