Will Noah Kahan Ever Catch a Break From This Gross Trend Happening at His Concerts?

Even the nicest New Englanders have their limits, and if we were Noah Kahan, we’d be rapidly approaching ours. The singer-songwriter typically known for his easy-going demeanor has called for an intervention from the U.S. Congress to stop a gross potential new trend. Will the government finally end this bizarre increase in bathroom accidents on the floors of concert venues?

The reality is, Kahan simply used the “Dial Drunk” interlude of his live show to fake a call to Congress and pitch his case. But is this truly a joke, or a case of laughing about something to keep from crashing out about it? Only Noah Kahan knows the answer.

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Despite it all, he seems to be taking the situation in stride. His fake phone call was definitely entertaining for the crowd. But it also served as a tongue-in-cheek chastisement.

“Oh, Congress?” he said, “Yeah, people have been p***ing all over the floor at my shows.” He then announced that legislation had passed “ordering everyone to wear diapers,” adding, “You heard Congress, f***ing put some diapers on next time, y’all.”

A fan has relieved themselves somewhere other than the bathroom during a Noah Kahan show on more than one occasion since June. In the same month, pop star Olivia Rodrigo brought attention to the unsettling trend of fans wearing adult diapers to remain front row at her concerts. No risk of losing your place at the barricade to use the bathroom when you can just pee your pants mid-song.

Noah Kahan Keeps Having To Bring up the ‘P***ing on the Floor of the Venue’ Thing to His Audiences

A couple of Kahan’s fans seem to have taken questionable convenience to the extreme recently. After a June 26 show in Philadelphia, a viral video revealed that someone had defecated near the stage at the venue. Several tour stops later, another story appeared alleging that one fan urinated on another fan’s purse in the crowd.

After the first incident, Noah Kahan urged fans to please, for the love of all the dairy cows in Vermont, don’t s**t on the floor. “If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” he wrote on social media. He also called attention to the fact that “there’s a venue worker out there with a 1,000 yard stare after dealing with that.”

Mid-show at a subsequent tour stop, he made the crowd swear not to soil themselves. “Please don’t do it,” he said. He then had the crowd repeat back, “I solemnly swear I will not s**t my pants. And if I do, I won’t take it from my pants and put it on the floor.”

This all sounds like a goofy, harmless situation on the surface. And maybe in some ways it is, for those who remembered to use the bathroom before the show. But it could also become an embarrassing pattern. There’s always the possibility that these instances are medical emergencies, but urinating on someone’s purse seems pretty deliberate. Alongside Rodrigo’s revelation a month ago, this has the potential to evolve into a concerning trend.

Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images