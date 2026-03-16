Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Return at AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their long-awaited returns to the ring at AEW Revolution.

For Ospreay, it’s been nearly a year absence due to getting neck surgery. Fans have eagerly been awaiting his return. Reports this week, including one from Fightful Select, indicated Ospreay’s return was closer than many expected it to be.

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Will Ospreay’s Grand return at AEW revolution

Following Jon Moxley retaining the Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita, Ospreay struck. A Captain America super soldier serum-esque vignette aired, with Ospreay seemingly stronger than ever. He then appeared dawning a new haircut and dark brown hair instead of his signature curly blonde locks, immediately attacking The Death Riders.

He's back for the BLOOD of the Death Riders!@WillOspreay clears house!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/VZzNTUN7eN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Ospreay doesn’t look like he’s missed a beat, either. He’s still hitting the same high-flying moves, so much so that it doesn’t look like he went through surgery at all.

“I think I have that stubborn prideness about myself, that I would love to just come back in the ring and continue doing what I was doing. But I feel like that’s what’s happened, and that’s the reason why I’ve gone down this route. So, I really don’t know [about changing his style],” Ospreay told SHAK Wrestling last fall. “And I don’t really want to put too much stress on it until afterwards, because I feel like what I’d like to do is recover first, and then get in the ring, and then I’ll call up a few of my boys.

Like, I’ll call up Robbo and I’ll just be like, ‘Hey, can we just go in the ring and let’s just practice some stuff?’ And it might generally be like, ‘All right, I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now.’ And it’s something that I’m not ready to let go, I’ll be honest with you. I’m not ready to let go of that side of me, because I think that should be done on my terms.”

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Confront FTR

Earlier in the night, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their returns as well. The beloved duo have been absent because of Copeland filming the third season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson & The Olympians series. While the season has long wrapped filming, they were waiting for the perfect time to be introduced back into the fold. The confronted FTR following their tag title defense against The Young Bucks.

AEW Revolution has been full of surprises. Ronda Rousey made her return to the squared circle in her AEW debut, a new National Champion was crowned as well as a new set of Women’s Tag Team Champions. According to AEW President Tony Khan, the event in Los Angeles — which grossed a $1 million gate — was completely sold out. Their returns return couldn’t come at a better time for AEW. When the three of them and Swerve Strickland took time off around the same time, it left a huge hole in the men’s division. They’ve since recovered and have on a massive hot streak the last few months.

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