Will the Next-Gen Xbox Have Cheaper Games Than PS6?

A major insider report has revealed new details about Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console and confirmed many previous leaks. If true, the future Xbox (codenamed Magnus) could have a massive advantage over Sony’s PS6.

Next-Gen Xbox Will Reportedly Include Steam Access

Screenshot: Microsoft, Valve

Over the past few months, we’ve had many leaks about Microsoft’s next-gen console. From hardware specs to its 2027 release date, there has been a lot of information.

Videos by VICE

However, one of the most important rumors happened in May, when a leaker claimed that the next-gen Xbox console would allow players to access Steam on it. Now, a new exclusive report from Windows Central has seemingly confirmed that many of these rumors were true after all.

In an in-depth article, the outlet broke down Microsoft’s plans to ship a gaming console that has full access to the Windows OS. According to the report, players will be able to exit the Xbox OS and play games sold on the Steam store.

However, it’s the last part that is particularly interesting. If true, it means that the next-gen Xbox console will have access to Valve’s infamous “Steam Summer Sale,” which features many major AAA games heavily discounted.

Screenshot: Valve

In fact, Steam has these massive sale events in both Spring and Winter. Essentially, Xbox players will have access to significant discounts on many titles. In my opinion, this has the potential to be a game-changer.

If you’ve ever spoken to a PC player, waiting to purchase a new game in a Steam Sale is pretty much standard practice at this point.

We could see a similar shift in console players adopting similar trends with the future Xbox console. However, this could also create serious competition for the PS6, as many console owners will notice the significant price differences between the two platforms, with Microsoft being much cheaper.

Next-Gen Xbox Could Play PS6 Games Through Steam

Screenshot: Valve

The other big news from the report is that the next-gen Xbox will be able to play PS6 games—well, technically speaking. That’s because Sony has been releasing its major PlayStation titles on Steam. For example, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us, and God of War have all recently launched on Valve’s platform.

Since Xbox players will be able to access games on Steam, that means they will be able to play major PS6-exclusive titles for the first time on their console. Although Sony usually staggers their games a year or two after their original launch before porting them to PC, this is still a pretty big deal, as Microsoft is trying to make the future Xbox an “it plays everything” machine.

The Next-Gen Xbox Could Cost Up to $1,200

Screenshot: Microsoft

The catch? Well, as we’ve previously reported, the next-gen Xbox is reportedly going to be very expensive. Early estimates have the device as low as $999 and as high as $1.2k. This is based solely on leaked specs. Still, that’s a lot of money!

But again, this aligns with Microsoft’s reported strategy to compete as an affordable gaming PC. Ultimately, this latest update from Windows Central confirms that Xbox is no longer competing with the PS6—it’s competing with gaming PCs.