Will the Original Dead Kennedys Lineup Ever Reunite?

It’s been a long time since the Dead Kennedys’ original lineup shared the stage, and now guitarist East Bay Ray has weighed in on what’s keeping it from happening and, surprise, it’s former frontman, Jello Biafra.

During a new conversation with Guitar World, Ray—whose real name is Raymond Pepperell—opened up about the possibility of him and Dead Kennedys bassist Klaus Flouride (Geoffrey Lyall) welcoming Biafa back into the fold, after the interviewer asked if “too much had happened” between them for a reunion.

“It’s not an issue for me or Klaus. It’s Biafra that turns down any offers for us to do something; we don’t have any problem,” Ray replied. “He got caught with his hands in the till and wants to blame us for getting caught, but he should never have put his hands in there in the first place.”

Remembering The Dead Kennedys

The Dead Kennedys were founded in San Francisco in 1978 by Ray, Klaus, Biafa, drummer Ted (Bruce Slesinger), and rhythm guitarist 6025 (Carlo Cadona). Over the next 8 years, the band dropped three albums, which included songs like “Holiday in Cambodia” and “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” In 1986, they announced that they were splitting up, right before releasing their fourth and final studio album, Bedtime For Democracy.

Fast forward to 1998, a lawsuit was filed against Biafra by the other members of the band, accusing him of withholding royalties. A two-year legal battle ensued, ending in Biafra losing and being ordered to pay outstanding royalties to his former bandmates, as well as punitive damages.

Biafra was also forced to give up the rights to a large portion of the Dead Kennedys’ back catalogue, which allowed the remaining members to reissue past albums. This includes a 2022 re-release of the band’s 1980 debut record, Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables. Biafra is on the record as saying that this was done “intentionally” behind his back.

The Dead Kennedys are still active today, along with current vocalist Ronald ‘Skip’ Greer and drummer Steve Wilson, so it seems as if we shouldn’t get our hopes up over Biafra joining them.