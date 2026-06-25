Will The Physical Version of Wolverine Actually Include a Disc? Insomniac Responds

The announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI’s physical edition containing only a digital code at launch has sparked controversy and now some other big games are also having their physical edition contents put under the spotlight.

MArvel’s Wolverine Physical Edition Will COntain a Disc

Screenshot: Insomniac

As the world continues to transition further into digital media, physical video game discs are becoming a bit more rare. News that GTA6 would launch with a digital code in the physical box instead of a disc led to some fan outrage, but it’s not the first game to take that approach.

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In response to the topic of physical media dominating the video game scene this week, some gamers began to worry about other big 2026 releases as well. In a social media post on Twitter/X, one fan asked Insomniac if Marvel’s Wolverine will be physical or a code in a box.

Insomniac was quick to respond with a clear answer:

“The physical version will include a disc in box.”

This is great news for fans of physical media who purchase hardcopies specifically because they want to own the disc. Even though the game is a single-player experience, it will likely still require a day one patch and other updates throughout its lifespan to fix bugs and make sure it’s running smoothly.

One of the biggest perks to physical editions including the disc is that gamers can later trade-in or sell the game to someone else. This resale option is taken completely off the table for products that only have a digital code in the box.

As the current console generation continues, it will be very interesting to see what other major releases decide to opt for a disc-less launch. Whether the PS6 and Project Helix launch with or without included disc drives definitely feels like a big mystery at this point. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see both consoles lean into the digital ecosystem in the next generation and offer disc drives as add-on peripherals instead of built-in features.

So far, Nintendo has been able to get away with moving to Game Key Cards for a few of its Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles. Although it wasn’t necessarily a popular choice, it didn’t seem to cause quite the stir that the GTA6 announcement has.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Marvel’s Wolverine and the rest of the fall game lineup.

Marvel’s Wolverine releases on September 15, 2026 exclusively for the PS5.