Will This Jeremy Corbyn Converge Shirt Save the UK? Probably Not, But It’s Pretty Dope

What a week this has been for t-shirts. Yesterday, Barney’s released their R13 collection into the world, which – among all its knee-length denim jackets and fashionable kilts – included a range of replica band tees featuring the likes of Black Flag, Joy Division, The Cure, and David Bowie for anywhere between 98 and 265 dollars. You know, in case you felt like too much of a mug copping two for a tenner from Primarni. Anyway, now arguably the reverse has happened. In a perfect union of experimental metal and socialist politics, someone has taken Converge’s artwork for Jane Doe and replaced it with Jeremy Corbyn’s face – and then put that face on a shirt for £12.50 with all profits to be donated to Shelter (a homeless charity based in London). “Maybe, just maybe, he’s what we need right now,” reads the description from Tidy Shirts.

Will a fun pastiche of Jane Doe save the UK from almost certain self-annihilation? Will it prevent us from being legally obliged to change our name to the United Bindom on account of making so many fundamentally terrible decisions, like scrapping the Department of Energy and Climate Change, shafting working class kids by replacing university grants in England with loans, and allowing Nigel Farage to happen? Will it be the straw that spells the difference between the camel remaining upright (if a bit wobbly at the knees), and the camel collapsing under the weight of a thousand shredded copies of The Sun and then setting itself on fire? Probably not, but it does look pretty sick. At least now, when you’re scrolling through the daily news with a mix of anger, anxiety, and boredom, your core temperature gradually rising with each glimpse of Owen Smith’s face, you can sweat directly into a piece of attire that shares in your outrage.

You can cop one from Tidy Shirts here. Shipping is free if you live in the UK, so there’s that.