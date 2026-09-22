William Shatner, 95, Finally Figures Out Heavy Metal: ‘It All Sounds Alike’

The title of William Shatner’s 1968 debut album, The Transformed Man, more accurately describes him today. Aside from being one of the most notorious television stars of the 20th century, William Shatner has released 11 spoken-word albums. Though his upcoming metal album may be his most adventurous, it’s not too far off from his 2011 rock album, Seeking Major Tom. Nonetheless, Shatner set out on a mission to find out What The F Is Heavy Metal, and he may have finally figured it out.

At 95, William Shatner made his heavy-metal debut alongside his new band, The *uckers. On Saturday, September 19, 2026, the band performed at a warm-up after-show at Park West in Chicago ahead of their Riot Fest debut. The following day, Saturday 20, William Shatner And The *uckers performed on the Rebel Stage at Riot Fest, located in Chicago’s Douglass Park. In his own spoken-word style, Shatner performed originals and covers of heavy metal classics such as Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, and Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades.”

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In February 2026, Shatner posted on X, “I have explored space; I have explored time. Now…I explore distortion.”

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‘Heavy Metal Is The RHYTHM Of Life’

William Shatner recently spoke with Billboard on his heavy metal revelations. “I began to discover what the f**k is heavy metal. I’ve been preparing for two months now, on a scratch track on my phone, doing the entrances and exits, which is only visible to a trained musician. Only by counting down do you know where to come in on heavy metal because it all sounds alike.”

Shatner elaborated, stating, “I’m so enlivened. I’m so filled with passion. I’ve come to understand what heavy metal is. It’s an energy that permeates your body and lifts you up. Heavy metal is the rhythm of life.” Shatner went on to say, “It’s overwhelming, especially if you’ve got earphones in. This afternoon, I’m going to have earbuds that have been made for me and the rest of the group. I’m so excited about what I’m performing. It’s a real-life fervor happening for me.”

Shatner utilized his acting background to give his all to the audience, claiming, “It’s one of the most exciting performances that I’ve ever done.”

2026 has been quite a year for William Shatner. He turned 95 in March as he celebrates the 60th anniversary of Star Trek. All while his new heavy metal album is on the way. What The F Is Heavy Metal will be released in winter 2026, though a definite date has yet to be announced.

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