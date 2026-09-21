William Shatner Debuted His New Metal Project at Riot Fest With an Epic Ozzy Osbourne Cover

William Shatner has been hard at work on a new heavy metal project, and he just debuted it at Riot Fest, with an epic Ozzy Osbourne cover song on his setlist.

The legendary actor/performance artist took the Riot Fest stage on Sept. 20, 2026, and gave the Chicago crowd a heaping helping of classic metal. The 95-year-old Star Trek icon and his band, The *uckers, dropped some killer tunes during their set. Among the tracks they played were covers of Metallica, Motörhead, and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”, which he can see below.

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95-year-old William Shatner debuts his new metal project and covers "Crazy Train" at Riot Fest. pic.twitter.com/GWCA4crzR5 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 21, 2026

Of course, to pull off such a metal setlist, you gotta have a crew of metalheads behind you. That’s why Shatner’s band features an all-star lineup of veteran rock musicians, starting with musical director Marcus Nand (Mike Tramp, Candice Night) on guitar. Bassist Phil Soussan, guitarist Britt Lightning (Vixen), and drummer Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash) round out the band.

William Shatner’s debut heavy metal album is on the way

The whole Riot Fest experience is merely a taste of what’s to come, right down to the incorporation of metal and rock superstars. Two of the big-name musicians involved are Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, the Scorpions) and Rob Halford from Judas Priest.

Dee was hired to drum on Shatner’s album. Speaking about why he wanted Dee as his percussionist, Shatner said, “I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it.” The Hollywood legend added, “The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time.”

When it comes to Halford’s role in all this, he’ll be a guest vocalist, collaborating with The Shat on a cover of “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”. The song was originally performed by Halford and Judas Priest.

William Shatner and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford have recorded a heavy metal duet

“I’ve always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal. Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new,” Shatner said of working with Halford.

Halford added, “One life, I’m gonna live it up! William Shatner is boldly doing that more than ever, and I am honored to reinforce this message with him… ‘Taking flight, I said I’ll never get enough!’”

At this time, William Shatner’s heavy metal album does not have an announced release date. If his Riot Fest performance was a fair representation, though, we’re all in for a wild ride.

Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage