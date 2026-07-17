William Shatner Is Taking His Heavy Metal Project to the Stage, and His Rider Is Something to Behold

William Shatner has been added to a major music festival lineup. The news comes ahead of the Star Trek star releasing his highly anticipated heavy metal album.

It’s been announced that Shatner will play Chicago’s Riot Fest. The three-day festival runs September 18-20, 2026, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Fans will get to see Shatner and his heavy metal band—The *uckers—play tunes from the new album. (Also, his rider is WILD: fire breathers, adoptable puppies, and a single bowl of saurkraut are just a few highlights.)

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In addition to Shatner, attendees will get to see bands like Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce The Veil, the Pixies, and Rise Against. Other solo artists playing the fest include Nas, Alanis Morissette, and Patti Smith.

It was previously speculated that William Shatner’s new foray into heavy metal would eventually manifest in a concert experience. However, it’s been unclear exactly how, until now. Honestly, this is a great start. I hope they do more than this, but I think a Riot Fest set makes so much sense for testing out what it will look like.

Also, this is gonna do a lot to keep building hype for Shatner’s album, which features a veritable who’s who of heavy metal icons. Among them are Mikkey Dee from Motorhead and Rob Halford from Judas Priest.

Dee, who’s also played with the Scorpions, has been hired to play drums on Shatner’s album. In a previous statement, the movie and TV icon explained why he brought Dee onto the project. “I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it,” Shatner said. “The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time.”

As for Halford, he and The Shat will be collaborating on a cover of “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”, originally by Halford’s legendary band. “I’ve always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal. Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new,” Shatner said of the collab.

Halford then added, “One life, I’m gonna live it up! William Shatner is boldly doing that more than ever, and I am honored to reinforce this message with him… ‘Taking flight, I said I’ll never get enough!’”