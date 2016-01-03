Willian Doubles Chelsea Lead on Scorcher

In the 60th minute at Selhurst Park, Willian gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace with a blistering shot from just outside the box. It was the result of some precision movement from Chelsea, started by Willian himself. He moved the ball to Cesc Fabregas, who quickly touched it over to Oscar, and Oscar then moved to his right but went down to ground fairly quickly. The ball kept going right, though, allowing Willian to run into it and blast it over the 6 ft. 5 in. Wayne Hennessey’s outstretched hand into the top corner.

Six minutes later, he set up Diego Costa for a clean-up goal after Hennessey could not control his shot and Chelsea lead 3-0.



