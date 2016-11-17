Willie J Healey’s Video for “Would You Be” Is Utterly, Perfectly Absurd

Here’s what we know about Willie J Healey:

He’s 22, he’s from Oxford, England, he will definitely need a high SPF in direct sunlight, and his vibe is lo-fi indie slacker pop. Oh. And he’s wicked funny. Drier than a naked slice of Ryvita You can tell this by watching the video for his song “Would You Be,” premiering below. In it Healy introduces himself as a mute-cian, a.k.a. a master at recording objects that make no sound at all. Thus we see Healey bumbling through life taping everything that typically stays silent: A fisherman’s hat, crumbs, a forgotten sock. But let’s not spoil the rest. This is the cutest, funniest video we’ve seen all month and “Would You Be” will make you feel warm inside, like you just had a nice cup of PG Tips (a.k.a. not like you just had a pumpkin spice latte which will make you feel equally warm, but then will likely inspire you to barf).



“This was my first time working with director Finn Keenan, I had a lot of fun,” Healey explains. “Hopefully it gives people a greater understanding of nonaphonic sounds & how they work. As a concept it’s pretty out-there, but I think it goes a little deeper than this jokey video. There is a little loner somewhere in all of us.”

Watch below.

Out now on National Anthem/Columbia Records