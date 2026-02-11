Willie Nelson’s Weed Drinks Are Coming to Lowes, Total Wine, and Other National Retailers 

Willie Nelson is on the road again, and this time he’s bringing his THC drinks nationwide. His weed beverage brand, Willie’s Remedy+, announced last week that they are accelerating their national retail expansion and product innovation following a $15 million Series A funding round.

“The biggest killer on the planet is stress, and I still think the best medicine is — and always has been — cannabis,” said Willie Nelson in the press release.

In less than a year of operations, the brand says they’ve sold more than 400,000 bottles, surpassing other top-selling THC beverages available online. According to the announcement, Nelson’s brand is gearing up to expand nationwide, with retail partners including Total Wine, Lowes, Binny’s, TXB, and other stores.

The Always On My Mind singer’s line of THC drinks include THC-infused spirits, seltzers, and shots–all formulated with hemp-derived THC, CBD, and CBG, along with other nootropics like L-theanine. Willie’s Remedy+ is partnered with JuneShine Brands, known for their kombucha and canned cocktail offerings.

“We’ve proven demand online, and now we’re ready to replicate that success at retail,” said Greg Serrao, Co-Founder and CEO of JuneShine Brands.

If you know anything about Willie Nelson, you probably know he is a longtime cannabis advocate. His venture into the world of THC beverages comes as no surprise to those who have watched him grow his cannabis brand, Willie’s Reserve, over the last decade.

In an interview with Inc., Nelson spoke of his personal reasons for diving into the cannabis beverage world in his 90s. “[This is] a great substitute for alcohol, and I know a lot of people drink too much…. Alcohol has killed so many of my friends that, on top of that, I still open the show with ‘Whiskey River,’” he told the outlet.

Willie’s Remedy+ uses all hemp-derived cannabinoids, making it legal to sell across the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill’s rules. However, a sweeping (and potentially unenforceable) hemp ban is set to wipe out the hemp-derived cannabinoids industry later this year.

But a bipartisan bill to regulate the hemp industry may change the outcome of the upcoming ban set to eliminate a $28 billion market employing more than 300,000 people.

While the hemp ban may be looming, Willie’s Remedy+ isn’t alone in continuing to expand its hemp-derived offerings. Chicago’s United Center recently announced plans to sell THC beverages at concerts, Sprouts recently added THC beverages to some of its retail locations, and the weed beverage market is set to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2026 to about USD 7.60 billion by 2035.

