Willow Nightingale Confirms New AEW Contract

One of AEW’s brightest stars, Willow Nightingale, will continue to bring smiles to wrestling crowds around the globe. Fightful Select recently reported that Nightingale will remain in All Elite Wrestling. Considering how busy she is, it seems like a given that she’d re-sign. Currently, Nightingale is in the midst of a feud with the Death Riders.

At AEW Double or Nothing this weekend, she is teaming with former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland as well as the Trios Tag Team Champions, The Opps: Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. Battling it out in AEW’s famed Anarchy in the Arena match, they’re facing AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, who will team with the Young Bucks.

Willow Nightingale Re-Signs with AEW

The former TBS Champion, who signed with AEW in 2022, confirmed to Sports Illustrated that she will remain with the company for the foreseeable. “That is true, yes,” she said when asked if the reports of her new contract were accurate. “I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish. But also, I’m just really excited to be a part of something when it’s fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we’re past the years of finding our footing. But to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I’m excited to continue, to take part in that.”

Nightingale has been a huge part of AEW since she signed with the company. To kick off 2025, she represented AEW at Wrestle Dynasty. Since then, she’s fought in a Casino Gauntlet for a chance at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

