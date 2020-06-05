Wilted Escarole Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette Recipe

Serves 2 to 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
5 tablespoons|75 ml olive oil
3 tablespoons|30 grams pine nuts, roughly chopped
5 anchovies, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup|40 grams dried currants
3 tablespoons|50 ml red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon|20 grams Dijon mustard
1 head|300 grams escarole, roughly chopped
½ cup|47 grams shaved ricotta salata
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the pine nuts and cook until toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the currants, anchovies, and garlic and cook until the currants plump and the anchovies have started to melt into the oil, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vinegar and mustard.
- Pour the dressing over the escarole in a serving bowl, crank on some black pepper, and toss to coat. Serve warm topped with the ricotta salata.
