Win a Chance to Perform at the Groove Cruise Miami 2015!

In the year 2014, and probably even more so in the soon-to-be year 2015, you’re not really going big unless you’re partying, aquatically. Yes, that’s right, boat parties have emerged as one of dance music’s biggest trends as of late with massive twerk-a-thons popping off all over the world’s oceans. But, if you want to get wet with a different crowd, and win a chance to spin your very own set on a boat party that’s been doing their thing for ten straight years, The Groove Cruise is for you!

Focusing more on slick house and trance vibes, The Groove Cruise is ringing in their 2015 edition (on the glitzy Norwegian Pearl cruise ship) with mammoth talent from the likes of Erick Morillo, New World Punk, Arty, and future house young gun, Oliver Heldens. But they’re not stopping there—because they want to give YOU a chance to join the ranks of all of those big name DJs.

Videos by VICE

Here’s how it works:

The contest launches TODAY (Dec 3rd) at 1PM EST, right on The Groove Cruise Facebook page.

Voting round begins Dec 18th at 12PM EST. Ending on January 8th at 12PM EST.

January 8th-14th will see guest judging by festival artist’s like Arty, Funkagenda, Roger Sanchez, Sidney Samson, Sydney Blu and Will Sparks.

On January 14th at 12PM EST – the winning mix will be announced.



​What you get:

A free ocean view cabin on The Groove Cruise Miami

Airfare for two.

A chance to spin a set onboard the festival, alongside some of the industry’s best.

5 days of nonstop fun with 45 DJs around the pristine Caribbean with stops on private islands + endless umbrella drinks.



​*There are still a handful of cabins remaining for Groove Cruise Miami 2015. Save $50 per person, and receive $50 in onboard credits on any remaining stateroom by booking before Dec 17th and applying the discount code ‘ThumpThump’ at checkout. Visit www.TheGrooveCruise.com/Miami for all info’*



Good luck and remember kids, wear sunscreen!