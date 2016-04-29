Do You Like Free Things? Well, Step Up Because We’re Giving Away Two Tickets to The Great Escape

There is arguably no better triumph than receiving something free of charge. That’s why people flock to the center of town whenever an energy drink is giving out free samples, even if their new concoction is a ludicrous and disgusting blend of guava and fish oil. It’s also the reason humankind has a long-running affection for the free samples that can often be given out in Tesco, despite the fact they often resemble plastic cheese or lukewarm pasta sauce. But you know what’s better than free food? A free experience. Which is why we’re extending a benevolent hand toward you, dear reader, and offering up two tickets to the Great Escape festival.

Since this is a free present, we shouldn’t really need to do much explaining. But just in case you want some more information, the festival is kicking off at the end of May (19-20th), it takes place in Brighton (so you can do all your favourite sea-side shit, like eating a large portion of fish and chips before throwing up on a rollercoaster), and everyone from Stormzy to Mura Masa to 808INK to Elf Kid are all going to be performing. In fact, we’ve even got our own stage at the festival, where we’ll be hosting Lady Leshurr, Mabel, Anna of the North, Avelino and Seramic. Come down and chew your face off with us. All you need to do is enter your details into the widget below.

Click here to check out the full line-up at this year’s Great Escape. If you’re into that sort of thing, the terms and conditions for the competition can also be found here.