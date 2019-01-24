Win Two Tickets to MUNCHIES’ Banquet with Black Axe Mangal at Beat Hotel Marrakech

Since its launch eight years ago, the Beat Hotel has become a Glastonbury institution. Part pop-up restaurant, part contemporary dance music stage, the venue takes inspiration from the creativity of the ’60s Beat generation. This year, it launches Beat Hotel Marrakech, a new festival in the historic Moroccan city.

Spread over a 27-acre resort “in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains” from March 28 to 31, the event sees performances from Young Fathers, Maribou State, and Laraaji—plus film screenings, DJ sets, sufi trance troupes, and talks with authors including Irvine Walsh and DBC Pierre.

Which is all great, but what about the food? Beat Hotel’s Glasto area is known for its “eat, drink, dance” tagline, so naturally the Moroccan iteration is crammed with exciting dining options. Alongside exclusive dinners from Berber & Q, Niklas Ekstedt, and leading local chefs, Beat Hotel Marrakech has invited MUNCHIES to co-host a banquet with Black Axe Mangal—everyone’s favourite purveyor of heavy metal-themed kebabs. Head chef Lee Tiernan brings his signature squid ink gougeres, plus deep-fried meats, tahini-drizzled veg, and “Beatnik Martinis.”

