Win-Win: Support a Human Rights Charity and Get Some Lovely Art

Today marks 70 years of the UN adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This, for obvious reasons, is a fantastic thing: among the 30 rights are “you have the right to live in freedom and safety”, nobody has the right to torture you” and “you have the right to think what you want and say what you like”. Unless you’re a Balkan autocrat, a North Korean dictator or the US President, it’s fair to assume you’ll agree that these are all principles very much worth protecting.

To celebrate this milestone, Amnesty International UK and Riposte Magazine have partnered to host an exhibition of works by women and non-binary artists from around the world, including Erin Aniker – who we’ve worked with a bunch – as well as The Guerrilla Girls, Nathalie du Pasquier, Esther Mahlangu, Hattie Stewart and many more. The show opens tonight at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London, and all the works – which are themed around the word “protection” – will be for sale, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Amnesty International UK.

Below is a sneak preview of the work on display, to whet your appetite for later.

Jasmin Sehra

Hattie Stewart

Guerilla Girls

Erin Aniker

Cynthia Kittler

Steph Wilson

Joey Yu

Atelier Dyakova