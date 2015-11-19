Wind Blows Ball Backwards for Crazy, Physics-Defying Isthmian League Own Goal

This looks like a joke. Like there’s an elaborately rigged system of wires, or someone filmed a few forward passes and played them in reverse (note how the ball conspicuously goes out of the frame at the top). But no. Retire the conspiracy theories. This amateur Isthmian League likely doesn’t have the budget for stagecraft. This one is likely just as bonkers as it looks.

During the Thurrock vs. Romford match, a high arching kick seems to peak over the stadium’s low wind shield and take on a powerful gust that actually reverses the ball’s momentum—enough to loop backwards with a full head of steam and waft past the goalie’s outstretched fingertips. It is a glorious golazo. That cold front is the Ronaldinho of cold fronts. Or shall we say, El ronaldNiño?